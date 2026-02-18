© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina's film industry navigates changing landscape

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:58 PM EST
Scene from "A Little Prayer"
Courtesy Music Box Films
Angus MacLachlan's 2025 feature-length movie "A Little Prayer," starring David Straithairn and Jane Levy, was filmed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Film and television productions in North Carolina brought in slightly more than $185 million last year — the fourth-highest total in the past decade. That figure covers in-state investments made during the production of feature films, streaming series, reality TV and more. The resulting economic activity supports more than 7,000 jobs.

North Carolina Film Office Director Guy Gaster says one big draw is the state’s diverse natural settings. But he says challenges lie ahead for the domestic filmmaking industry, like the upcoming labor negotiations and globalization. 

"Production companies are finding it cheaper to go to European countries, to go to the Oceania countries, with New Zealand and Australia," he says. "They are finding it to be a better business practice to shoot overseas and bring the projects back." 

Gaster says North Carolina doesn’t currently have a solution for this problem. Industry-wide proposals include tariffs and a more competitive national film incentive. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford