Shavers challenges incumbent Besse in Forsyth Commission primary

The Democratic contest for an at-large seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is attracting significant interest ahead of the primary election.

Realtor Que Shavers is challenging incumbent Dan Besse, an attorney who’s held the seat since 2022.

Shavers is a first-time candidate for elected office but a frequent speaker at commission meetings. As a parent in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school district, she’s centered her campaign on support for public education. Recently, she earned backing from the local teachers' union.

Besse’s been in local government for decades. On the conservative majority commission board, he’s known for working across the aisle to advance more progressive policies. His campaign has emphasized public education, health care and public safety, securing an endorsement from the NC Police Benevolent Association.

The winner of the March 3 primary will advance to the November general election.

