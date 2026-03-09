© 2026 WFAE

Roy Cooper brings U.S. Senate campaign to Greensboro

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT
Roy Cooper speaks in front of a podium
April Laissle
/
WFDD
Roy Cooper addresses a crowd of supporters at Natty Greene's in Greensboro on March 9, 2026.

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper stopped in Greensboro on Monday as part of his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

As a part of his “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour, the Democrat spoke to a crowd of about 100 supporters at Greensboro mainstay Natty Greene's.

“It is great to be with you guys today in this wonderful brewery where I've had many a lunch and hear the train come by,” Cooper told the audience.

His pitch centered on lowering medical costs, a message his campaign hopes will resonate beyond the Triad. Cooper highlighted his work expanding Medicaid in North Carolina, a feat he said he accomplished by working across the aisle.

“Leaders in Raleigh had blocked it for years, just dug in their heels,” Cooper said. “When you zoom out and look at it, it's a lot like elected officials in Washington who have dug in their heels by refusing to help more working people get affordable health care.”

The comment was a subtle jab at Cooper’s opponent, Michael Whatley, whom he repeatedly framed as a Washington insider.

Whatley previously served as chair of the Republican National Committee and is endorsed by President Donald Trump. His campaign, meanwhile, has sought to portray Cooper as too liberal.
Politics
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
