N.C. A&T professor James Daniels named Greensboro’s new poet laureate

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published March 12, 2026 at 8:13 AM EDT
Post-show photo for Southern creative studio
Ajani Anderson
A post-show gathering for the Sol Lxve Southern Showcase that James Daniels (center, red shirt) hosted at The Artist Bloc in Greensboro.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University professor James Daniels is the Gate City’s second poet laureate.

The program is run by Creative Greensboro, and the two-year appointment was affirmed by City Council members. Daniels holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina State University.

Daniels, whose poetry has been widely published, says the goal of his work is to build bridges between creatives, institutions and other artistic mediums. This is something he experiences firsthand in the classroom.

"Students were just like, 'I just needed to have a space to be able to share what I'm thinking,'" says Daniels. "And I think that's the power and function of poetry, is to be able to express these complex emotions that all these other mediums we might not be able to do it through. And I mean, that's, of course, the beauty of art in general. But I think poetry has a very beautiful and specific way of doing that that people really latch on to."

Daniels says this spring he’ll be embarking on what he’s calling a mix of open mic sessions and a listening tour throughout Greensboro. He’ll ask questions and get people to engage about their expectations for poetry in the city.

This summer, Daniels will be completing an original music project, which he plans to release in the fall.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
