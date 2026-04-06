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German and Norwegian men's national teams plan for the Piedmont

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:53 PM EDT
Soccer players in action
Dave Thompson
/
AP
Norway will be led by its star striker, Erling Haaland (center), who stands at 6-foot-5, and finished World Cup qualifying with 16 goals.

The World Cup doesn’t begin until June, but preparations and plans have already kicked off across the Triad. Both the Norwegian and German national teams will soon call the region home.

Norway will arrive in Greensboro in the first part of June. They’ll remain through July 1st at minimum — longer if they fare well in the first rounds of the World Cup. The team will train on the University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, but their exact housing location is being withheld for security reasons.

The German men’s national team will practice in the W. Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium on the Wake Forest University campus in Winston-Salem. 

Greensboro Sports Foundation President Richard Beard says the many years they’ve worked to raise the city’s national and international sports profile are coming to fruition.

"We're collectively going to brand the Piedmont Triad International Airport to welcome visitors from Germany and Norway," he says. "When any passengers get off, they will know that Norway and Germany are in the region."

Beard says Norway will hold an open practice at UNCG, but officials are still working through details. A community watch party is also planned.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across North America.  
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford