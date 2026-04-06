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Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating northwest Charlotte homicide

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 6, 2026 at 11:37 AM EDT

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating an overnight homicide that appears to be domestic violence-related. Officers responded to a call just after 2 AM on Cardington Court off Sunset Road in northwest Charlotte where one woman with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead. CMPD Major Stephen Fischbach spoke at the scene this morning.

"This appears to be a familial relationship between the victim and the suspect," Fischbach said. "We are not looking for any additional suspects at this time. This does not appear to be a random case of violence, and at this point in time there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community."

One person was detained and is being interviewed by detectives. Major Fischbach urged residents who suspect instances of domestic violence to call police.
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News from the Carolinas CrimeMecklenburg County
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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