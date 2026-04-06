Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating northwest Charlotte homicide

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating an overnight homicide that appears to be domestic violence-related. Officers responded to a call just after 2 AM on Cardington Court off Sunset Road in northwest Charlotte where one woman with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead. CMPD Major Stephen Fischbach spoke at the scene this morning.

"This appears to be a familial relationship between the victim and the suspect," Fischbach said. "We are not looking for any additional suspects at this time. This does not appear to be a random case of violence, and at this point in time there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community."

One person was detained and is being interviewed by detectives. Major Fischbach urged residents who suspect instances of domestic violence to call police.