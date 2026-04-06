Gas prices in Charlotte rise to nearly $4 per gallon

As the war against Iran continues, average gasoline prices in Charlotte rose more than 14 cents a gallon in the past week, averaging $3.92 today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations in the city. Prices here are 78 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and more than 90 cents higher than a year ago.

Analyst Patrick DeHaan says prices are poised for another jolt this week, with many inland states likely to see sharp increases as last week’s surge in wholesale costs has yet to be fully passed through to consumers.