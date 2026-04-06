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NEWS BRIEFS

Gas prices in Charlotte rise to nearly $4 per gallon

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:51 AM EDT
Less than 15% of oil and gas production occurs on federal lands.
Engin_Akyurt
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Less than 15% of oil and gas production occurs on federal lands.

As the war against Iran continues, average gasoline prices in Charlotte rose more than 14 cents a gallon in the past week, averaging $3.92 today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations in the city. Prices here are 78 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and more than 90 cents higher than a year ago.

Analyst Patrick DeHaan says prices are poised for another jolt this week, with many inland states likely to see sharp increases as last week’s surge in wholesale costs has yet to be fully passed through to consumers.
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News from the Carolinas Gas PricesMecklenburg County
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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