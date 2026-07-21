Charlotte FC returns from break to host Atlanta United

Charlotte FC returns to action Wednesday night, hosting Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium as the club resumes play following the World Cup break.

Charlotte enters the match sixth in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings and is looking to build momentum as it pushes toward the playoffs.

Despite the extended break, coach Dean Smith said the team has maintained its regular training schedule.

“We’ve been pretty much on a regular schedule for the last month,” Smith said. “I don’t think I’ve left any of them outside overnight in the rain to get rusty, so I think they’ll be alright.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday in uptown Charlotte.