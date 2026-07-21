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NEWS BRIEFS

Cabarrus leaders consider education bond referendum

WFAE
Published July 21, 2026 at 9:14 AM EDT

Cabarrus County commissioners are moving forward with plans to ask voters to approve up to $400 million in general obligation bonds for public education projects in the November general election.

The Independent Tribune reports the proposal includes two bond questions.

The first would authorize $340 million for capital projects for Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools. The second would authorize $60 million for projects at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

County officials say the three education partners have identified more than $1 billion in capital needs over the next decade.

A public hearing on the proposals is scheduled during the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Politics