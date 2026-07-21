Panthers open training camp with busy preseason ahead

The Carolina Panthers begin training camp this week, with rookies scheduled to report Tuesday and veterans arriving Wednesday.

The Panthers will play four preseason games this summer and take part in several joint practice sessions with other teams as they prepare for the regular season.

Head coach Dave Canales said the expanded preseason schedule brings additional challenges, particularly when it comes to preparation and recovery.

“A big part of it is the nature of having the extra game, having multiple joint practices, which we’ve done, but just knowing the preparation that it takes on those days,” Canales said. “And then, of course, when you have high-intensity joint practices or you have a high-intensity preseason game, the challenge is the recovery part of it.”

The Panthers open their preseason schedule Aug. 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.