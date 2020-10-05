-
Heavy fog was responsible for numerous flight delays out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration issued…
With mere days to go before the election, a federal judge in Winston-Salem is hearing arguments over the cancelations of up to 4,500 voter registrations…
Gas prices are slightly higher in the Carolinas and other Southeastern states this week after a massive leak in a gas pipeline in Alabama. Colonial…
In North Carolina, nearly 1,400 people died in car crashes last year, according to new federal data. Compared to the year before, traffic fatalities…
North Carolina Republican legislators have nominated a new House Speaker. State Representative Tim Moore of Kings Mountain, in Cleveland County, is in…
A larger than normal number of motorists in North Carolina will be taking to the roads this holiday weekend, despite much higher gas prices than this time…
http://66.225.205.104/SG20050919.mp3(9/19/05) Gas prices continue to hover near $3-a-gallon. Hurricane Katrina highlighted potential supply problems. Our…
http://66.225.205.104/SO20050909.mp3(9/9/05) The higher gasoline prices get, the higher the profile of the hybrid vehicle becomes. But are people ready to…