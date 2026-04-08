A-B Tech culinary program takes top honors at regional competition — again

A community college culinary program in Asheville just reminded the rest of the country where the competition stands.

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College's culinary team won first place in the Student Team of the Year category at the American Culinary Federation's Southeast Regional competition in Winston-Salem on March 28. The same day, A-B Tech alumnus Ezrah Hanson won a gold medal in the Student Chef category, scoring third highest in the nation.

Both the team and Hanson now advance to ACF Nationals in Grand Rapids, Michigan June 28-July 2, where Hanson will compete for Student Chef of the Year.

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College Ezrah Hanson competes in the Student Chef category at the American Culinary Federation's Southeast Regional in Winston-Salem on March 28. The A-B Tech alumnus won a gold medal and scored third highest in the nation



It's the program's 16th Southeast Regional title. A-B Tech won the ACF national championship in 2024 and in 2007.

The student team, Rowan Armstrong, Martin Deyman, Kat Douvres, Kiah Jackson, and Joshua Jimison, was coached by chef instructors Michelle Bailey and Stephen Hertz.

Two competitors on A-B Tech's regional roster are graduates who came

back. Hanson earned his culinary arts degree last year, then returned for a baking certificate. Rebecca McElreath, who competed in the Student Pastry Chef category, was part of the 2024 national championship team and holds a Baking and Pastry Arts degree. She came back this year for a culinary certificate.

Cathy Horton, chair of Culinary Arts and Hospitality, said in a press release that the competition is like "skills on steroids," because it requires a level of mastery that becomes a career accelerant for students long after the competition ends.

As for what they'll be cooking, that's not public yet. If A-B Tech uses the menu that won regionals at the national competition, it stays confidential. If the team switches course, some recipes may be released. Either way, the judges in Grand Rapids will find out first.