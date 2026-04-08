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NEWS BRIEFS

Mooresville Mayor won't step down despite vote

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Chris Carney Morresville mayor
Mooresvillenc.go
Chris Carney Morresville mayor

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney said he will not resign despite a no-confidence vote by the town board of commissioners Monday night, asking him to step down.

Speaking to the Charlotte Observer, Carney said the vote was driven by politics despite months of controversy and four lawsuits filed against the town after surveillance video surfaced of Carney in town hall after hours with his pants off. Carney apologized for his actions but denied any involvement in retaliation against employees.
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News from the Carolinas Iredell CountyMooresville
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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