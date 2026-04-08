Mooresville Mayor won't step down despite vote

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney said he will not resign despite a no-confidence vote by the town board of commissioners Monday night, asking him to step down.

Speaking to the Charlotte Observer, Carney said the vote was driven by politics despite months of controversy and four lawsuits filed against the town after surveillance video surfaced of Carney in town hall after hours with his pants off. Carney apologized for his actions but denied any involvement in retaliation against employees.