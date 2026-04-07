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NEWS BRIEFS

Mooresville commissioners call on mayor to resign after months of controversy

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 7, 2026 at 1:35 PM EDT
Mooresville Town Hall is located on North Main Street in downtown Mooresville.
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Mooresville Town Hall is located on North Main Street in downtown Mooresville.

After months of controversy, the Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to ask Mayor Chris Carney to resign.

The no-confidence vote follows a 2024 incident in which Carney was found by police inside Town Hall around 4 a.m. with a female communications consultant.

Multiple lawsuits filed by former town employees reference security camera footage showing Carney without pants inside the building at the time of the incident.

Some former employees have accused senior town leaders of trying to suppress the footage and retaliate against employees who had knowledge of the incident.

The town has declined to publicly-release the footage. Carney previously said he had returned to Town Hall that night to sober up after mixing wine with an anti-anxiety medicine.

Before the vote, Carney apologized for the impact of the situation on the community and his family.

“In hindsight, what this has done for our community, I am truly sorry,” Carney said. “What it’s done to my family — my wife, my children — I would change this a million times over if I could.”

Commissioners said the controversy has eroded public trust in town leadership.

Carney recused himself from the vote. The board’s action does not force him to resign, but formally asks that he step down.
Tags
Politics Mooresville
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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