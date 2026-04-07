Mooresville commissioners call on mayor to resign after months of controversy

After months of controversy, the Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to ask Mayor Chris Carney to resign.

The no-confidence vote follows a 2024 incident in which Carney was found by police inside Town Hall around 4 a.m. with a female communications consultant.

Multiple lawsuits filed by former town employees reference security camera footage showing Carney without pants inside the building at the time of the incident.

Some former employees have accused senior town leaders of trying to suppress the footage and retaliate against employees who had knowledge of the incident.

The town has declined to publicly-release the footage. Carney previously said he had returned to Town Hall that night to sober up after mixing wine with an anti-anxiety medicine.

Before the vote, Carney apologized for the impact of the situation on the community and his family.

“In hindsight, what this has done for our community, I am truly sorry,” Carney said. “What it’s done to my family — my wife, my children — I would change this a million times over if I could.”

Commissioners said the controversy has eroded public trust in town leadership.

Carney recused himself from the vote. The board’s action does not force him to resign, but formally asks that he step down.