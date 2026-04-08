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Winston-Salem police raise the issue of loud vehicles and the law

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:01 PM EDT
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The Winston-Salem Police Department is reminding drivers and residents that loud vehicle noises, including music and modified exhaust systems, are regulated by state and city law.

Under North Carolina General Statute, it’s unlawful to operate a vehicle with a muffler that’s missing, bypassed or intentionally modified to create excessive noise. Officials say emissions control devices must remain properly connected on vehicles made after 1967.

Violations may be cited without a decibel reading if the exhaust is louder than normal.

Winston-Salem classifies loud music, muffler modifications, and other disruptive vehicle noises as enforceable misdemeanor offenses. They carry a maximum fine of $500.