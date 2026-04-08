Charlotte exhibit invites residents to rethink I-77 South expansion project

As the North Carolina Department of Transportation pauses plans to expand Interstate 77 South, a local group is inviting residents to rethink what the project could look like.

Thirty-two concepts have been submitted to Sustain Charlotte’s "Reimagining I-77 South" exhibit, including ideas submitted by a preschool class and professional architects.

Meg Fencil, director of engagement and impact with Sustain Charlotte, says the goal is to spark community dialogue around a controversial topic.

“We know the harm that the construction of interstates did to our neighborhoods when they were built,” Fencil said. "They cut off a lot of predominantly Black neighborhoods from each other and from uptown. And we don't want to repeat that same error.”

Fencil says some community-submitted designs include more bus lanes or green space.

“We’ve seen some focus on public transportation instead of single-occupancy cars or creating more asphalt,” Fencil said. "We’ve also seen a lot of ideas that incorporate green space and public space for people to gather.”

The DOT has opened a community engagement center along the corridor, and released revised plans that would save six homes, while 36 could still be torn down.

The exhibit will open at the Dubois Center in uptown Monday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m.