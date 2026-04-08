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As ceasefire begins, Charlotte Iranians question what comes next

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Protesters held a banner calling for a new Iranian government at a demonstration in uptown Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.

A ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran may be easing tensions in the Middle East, but the uncertainty is far from over for some Iranians in Charlotte.

A two-week ceasefire was reached Tuesday, just hours before a U.S. deadline for potential strikes on Iran, following weeks of escalating attacks.

Charlotte is home to an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Iranian Americans, including Shahram Mazhari, who has lived in the U.S. for nearly five decades, and says change in Iran is necessary.

“The regime has to go by any means necessary, because if we don't get rid of this Islamic regime, this kind of terrorism bullying is going to continue," Mazhari said.

But Mazhari says the ceasefire brings only temporary relief, and leaves many Iranians uncertain.

“What’s going to happen after two weeks of ceasefire? Are we going to get back to bombardments and such, or what is the end result?" Mazhari asked.

Mazhari says he’s in constant contact with family in Iran to make sure they're safe.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger