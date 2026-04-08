As ceasefire begins, Charlotte Iranians question what comes next

A ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran may be easing tensions in the Middle East, but the uncertainty is far from over for some Iranians in Charlotte.

A two-week ceasefire was reached Tuesday, just hours before a U.S. deadline for potential strikes on Iran, following weeks of escalating attacks.

Charlotte is home to an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Iranian Americans, including Shahram Mazhari, who has lived in the U.S. for nearly five decades, and says change in Iran is necessary.

“The regime has to go by any means necessary, because if we don't get rid of this Islamic regime, this kind of terrorism bullying is going to continue," Mazhari said.

But Mazhari says the ceasefire brings only temporary relief, and leaves many Iranians uncertain.

“What’s going to happen after two weeks of ceasefire? Are we going to get back to bombardments and such, or what is the end result?" Mazhari asked.

Mazhari says he’s in constant contact with family in Iran to make sure they're safe.