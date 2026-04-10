Cherokee County residents were upset about crypto mines - then came AI

This coverage is made possible through a partnership between BPR and Grist, a nonprofit environmental media organization.

In the western North Carolina town of Murphy, a peaceful mountain town once defined by birdsong and swaying trees, a steady electric hum now cuts through the calm. That hum comes from a cryptocurrency mine, and it's been intruding into Rebecca and Tom Lash's lives since the mine was built in 2021.

"There was nothing in this little pasture but these electric lines," Rebecca Lash said, as she and Tom stood on the hill overlooking the mine. "And it was just nice and quiet."

Now, the landscape is shifting and one of the three crypto mines is turning into a data center.

Jesse Barber / for WUNC Tom and Rebecca Lash at their home near Murphy, Cherokee County, NC on April 7, 2026. Their home is in a neighborhood that borders the Crypto Mine located on Harshaw rd.

Crypto declines, AI on the rise

Since 2021, cryptocurrency miners have struggled to turn the same profit they once did, and many are making a pivot to artificial intelligence. Views on data centers vary across North Carolina: Many communities are fighting them off, worried about issues like energy, water, and noise. Others see the projects as economic development opportunities.

The Lashes came to Cherokee County eight years ago, looking for a place to settle and enjoy their older age in view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. They grew more and more incensed as three cryptocurrency mines showed up near their home within the past five years.

In the community and its online discussion boards, fear has spread. People are worried about further noise, presence of heavy equipment, and water use.

"The big AI centers and the big data centers, there's some horror stories about people that live near those," said Tom Lash, who has tried to get answers from local officials.

"I went to the commissioner's meeting and, you know, I asked, 'What is that?' And they were like, 'We don't know,'" Rebecca Lash said. She went to her local utility, Murphy Utilities, and asked about the potential impact to her bills, but never received a response (nor did Blue Ridge Public Radio).

A hungry new neighbor

AI demands a lot of energy. The Tennessee Valley Authority, where Murphy buys its power from, is planning to build out transmission to meet increased data center demand, which in theory could drive bills up for everyone in the region.

Rural communities like Cherokee County are ideal for data centers, even if they might lack some infrastructure. The area is water rich, moderate in climate, and needs tax revenue. There's no restriction on land use – that is, no zoning. Anyone can set up anywhere as long as they apply for a permit.

That made it easy for the Marble crypto mine, run by a company called Core Scientific, to become an AI data center instead. Late last year, Core Scientific planned a merger with artificial intelligence data storage company CoreWeave. Though that merger fell through in October, Core Scientific is, according to public statements, still in the process of converting facilities like the one in Marble to handle artificial intelligence workloads. That facility, which uses enough electricity to be known as a "hyperscaler," gobbles up as much power as a medium-sized town.

Core Scientific did not respond to a BPR request for comment. CoreWeave, the company Core Scientific was initially planning to merge with, declined to interview.

1 of 3 — D42_3274.jpg A power station behind the newly built data center in Marble, Cherokee County, NC on April 7, 2026. Residents question how much water and electricity this facility will require. This facility is surrounded by agricultural land along highway 74 that follows a long valley. Jesse Barber / for WUNC 2 of 3 — D42_3250.jpg A new data center built in the town of Marble across the road from Moss Cemetery, Cherokee County, NC on April 7, 2026. Jesse Barber / for WUNC 3 of 3 — DJI_0023.jpg Crypto mine along highway 64 near Murphy, Cherokee County, NC on April 7, 2026. Jesse Barber / for WUNC

According to county commissioners and a FOIA request submitted by Ben Adams, the company submitted a site plan last year that included more than 170 diesel generators, only. The site, which spreads across 250,000 feet, or seven acres, was once a factory that produced thread for the garment industry. The facility closed in 2015, leaving the community bereft of hundreds of jobs and hundreds of thousands in annual taxes.

The company is working with neighboring utilities for their additional water and sewer needs. According to C.B. McKinnon, president the the Marble Community Water System board, they are getting small amount of municipal water from the rural, residential water utility, along with three wells onsite that are suppling a majority of their water usage.

McKinnon told BPR that the state limit is to pump the well for 12 hours per day. The data center was originally working on a contract with town of Andrews for wastewater, but a Andrews town Mayor James Reed that spoke with BPR on the phone said they had ultimately denied the hookup due to the company's lack of an environmental plan. Reed said the company will now need to put in its own septic tanks.

He's not happy that any potential benefits to the community - a soccer complex they had initially promised the town - haven't materialized. And moreover, he thinks the facility is an eyesore.

"I wouldn't wish this on any county or entity ever," said Andrews Mayor James Reed. "It's absolutely destroyed Marble."

Taxes, at least, are back. The county received $268,000 in 2024 from the Marble facility's last full year of the crypto operation, with a steep drop in revenue last year, mostly because of the data center construction. In an email, County Tax Assessor Teresa Ricks said that they're working with a contractor to appraise the value of data centers and their equipment.

1 of 3 — D42_3112.jpg A new data center built in the town of Marble across the road from Moss Cemetery, Cherokee County, NC on April 7, 2026. Jesse Barber / for WUNC 2 of 3 — D42_3151.jpg A new data center built in the town of Marble, Cherokee County, NC on April 7, 2026. Jesse Barber / for WUNC 3 of 3 — D42_3083.jpg A new data center built in the town of Marble across the road from Moss Cemetery, Cherokee County, NC on April 7, 2026. Jesse Barber / for WUNC

But Cherokee County Commissioner Ben Adams doesn't think the revenue is worth it. Adams ran on an anti-crypto campaign in 2022. He wants to keep the county open for business. But he also loves his rural life and doesn't want to see the place change. He worries AI data centers could bring the kind of change he doesn't want - more noise and pollution.

Adams tried to tackle AI at a January county commission meeting.

"Any place that provides for cryptocurrency and block chains, I think we also need to add to that AI," Adams said. "I think we need to because we were kind of snookered into this AI."

Adams begged commissioners to renew a moratorium on crypto mining that had been expired for a year- and add AI data centers to the list of restricted businesses.

"If we don't do something our little peaceful town's going to turn into something else and people are going to come here looking to put stuff in our town," Adams said with emphasis.

Another member of the town board countered him quickly, concerned that Trump's executive order, aimed at discouraging state and local governments from regulating AI, would manage to hamstring the county, too. "Is the juice worth the squeeze?" one commissioner asked. "It would require a tremendous amount of resources, money to fight that back."

In the end, nothing happened that evening.