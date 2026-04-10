Opposition to data centers is 'catching a fire' across North Carolina, spurring political challenges

By the time David Batts spoke in front of the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners, they had already changed its zoning ordinance to allow data centers and cryptomining facilities to be built in the Kingsboro Industrial Park.

The next decision was whether the county should sell 120 acres it owns to developer Energy Storage Solutions for a proposed data center.

Batts, 69, lives about a mile from the county owned development site. A week before that December 1 meeting, he'd attended a community meeting about the data center proposed for the industrial park and was unsatisfied with what he'd heard.

When his name was called, Batts stood up from his chair – the closest in the auditorium to the podium.

With his Army Veteran hat perched atop his head, Batts relayed the concerns he and other residents harbor about a proposal that developer Energy Storage Solutions has claimed could see up to 300 acres developed, costing as much as $19.2 billion.

Batts talked about how the jobs touted for the facility would likely be temporary and wouldn't go to locals. He expressed reservations about noise levels from the facility. And he ended on a point intended for the elected officials on the dais facing him.

"We will primary you. And we will try to get people that really stand up for the community of Kingsboro," Batts said.

What Batts didn't immediately say was that he would be the person seeking election, running against four-term incumbent Donald Boswell in March's Democratic primary election for Edgecombe County's sixth district seat that encompasses Kingsboro.

Adam Wagner / N.C. Newsroom A sign for David Batts' campaign in the March 3 primary election stands outside a polling place at the West Edgecombe Volunteer Fire Department. Running on an anti-data center platform, Batts defeated a four-term incumbent.

Batts' promise, and his willingness to follow through on it, are emblematic of how the public's mistrust toward data centers is becoming a political flashpoint across North Carolina. Elected officials who support data center projects – or who voters perceive as failing to oppose them staunchly enough – are facing challenges like the one Batts mounted.

Batts' campaign signs made his platform clear, stating "Vote no for data centers."

Boswell did not respond to an NC Newsroom email seeking comment for this story, and attempts to reach him at the phone number listed on the Edgecombe County Commissioners page were unsuccessful.

But Boswell told the Rocky Mount Telegram before the election that he wouldn't take a stance on the data center proposal because he hadn't seen financial information from Energy Storage Solutions.

On data centers more broadly, Boswell told the Telegram, "I can't find anything wrong with them — and I've done all the research I can."

Democratic voters in the southern Edgecombe County district agreed with Batts, not Boswell. In the March 3 primary, Batts received 337 votes compared to Boswell's 162.

"The people saw what I was about, and they saw that I was against data centers. That's the reason I think they voted me in: Because I stood for something," Batts said in a post-election interview.

'Upset about data centers'

The data center debate is playing out in front of county boards and in city halls across North Carolina, almost always with opposition from local residents who want no part of a data center in their community.

In Stokes County, the board narrowly approved a planned $10 billion project despite significant opposition from residents who decried the facility's potential impact on rural Walnut Cove. Community members and environmental groups are suing the county, alleging commissioners improperly approved the project.

And in the southwestern Wake County's Apex, a developer pulled a planned data center after residents pushed back. That same developer, Michael Natelli, is now involved in an attempt to rezone 40 acres in Vance County for an industrial park, raising concerns among residents there that a data center could be planned for that parcel.