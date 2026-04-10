'We'd be sitting in the dark if it goes up any higher': residents worry about rate hikes to power new AI data centers

T-Bone, a very vocal pig, rooted around the grass outside Sheila Sherrick's home in Lee County in early March. She'd discovered a pile of corn and found it more enticing than the metal trowel of corn that Sherrick was using to lure her back into her pen.

"She's stubborn," Sherrick said.

T-Bone oinked.

Sherrick's home is about half a mile away from the Deep River and seven miles downstream from Butler Well No. 3, a natural gas reserve that, like the rest of North Carolina, has never been fracked. That could change as data center developers get increasingly creative about powering their energy-hungry servers.

Zachary Turner / WFAE Lee County resident Sheila Sherrick and her pig T-Bone.

Deep River Data, a company with ties to cryptomining, has expressed interest in fracking this area for natural gas to power data centers, according to reporting by Inside Climate News.

Sherrick worries about the impact this will have on her groundwater and her energy bills.

"We'd be sitting in the dark if it goes up any higher," Sherrick said, who lives with her two youngest children on a fixed income.

It's a common refrain on the frontline of the data center boom. Most data centers aren't going to mine their own fuel — even Deep River Data's project would likely purchase some power from utilities.

And these data centers need a lot of power.

A single data center can require as much energy as an entire power plant produces in a year, notes a report by the Electric Power Research Institute. North Carolina's largest utility has proposed the country's most ambitious capital plan to meet the projected demand from these power-hungry facilities.

Duke Energy tracks the energy needs of incoming businesses — only about a third of those projects are data centers, yet they account for 80% of the projected demand from new economic growth in North Carolina.

That raises the question: Who's paying for all that power?

'You asked for 100, we built 100'

When it comes to ensuring data centers pay their way, many utilities across the country are instituting something known as a large-load tariff, according to Jeremy Fisher, the Sierra Club's principal advisor for climate and energy.

"A large-load tariff is a blanket requirement and agreement that says any customer coming into our system above a certain threshold of size ... needs to both meet these criteria and abide by these contract terms," Fisher said.

Basically, a tariff ensures that the utility doesn't build more than it needs and uses what it ultimately builds.

Dominion Energy's Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Scott Castle gives an example for a 100 megawatt data center:

"You asked for 100 (megawatts), we built 100 worth of infrastructure. You're going to pay the greater of your either metered usage or 85% of your contracted capacity," Castle said.

That means the data center would always pay at least 85% of what it asked for.

If North Carolina implemented a similar large-load tariff, energy rates could go down as construction costs are spread over a larger rate base — provided that rates are set equitably. Last October, state regulators held a technical conference, during which Duke Energy pushed back against adding new tariffs, arguing that existing rate schedules already allocate those costs.

"Our fear is basically that that makes sense in principle, but that that's not going to play out, in fact, in the way that our rates are currently structured," said Nick Jimenez, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

That's partly because right now, industrial customers are treated equally — regardless of how long they run their facilities. Many data centers want power nearly 24/7, an inflexible demand that imposes different restrictions on grid operators than facilities that can shift their load during peak times.

"If we get the cost allocation right, there is an argument that these large-load customers could help bring down rates for everybody, but it won't just happen," Jimenez said.

Duke Energy spokesperson Bill Norton said data centers could, in theory, pay for a bigger, more reliable grid. The utility is currently negotiating its 2025 resource plan with state regulators. While a high-demand scenario — one in which the data centers arrive, thrive, and buy up a bunch of power — would drive down costs for Duke's ambitious capital plan, the inverse is also true:

"If those data centers were not realized, you have less economic development, costs actually go up for implementing the plan," Norton said.