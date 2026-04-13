Forsyth, Guilford school boards to vote on budget requests Tuesday

Two Triad school boards are voting on local budget requests this week.

Guilford County Schools is holding a public hearing on Tuesday on the superintendent’s proposed budget for the next academic year.

The recommendation includes a $313 million request to the county commissioners and prioritizes pay increases for staff and technology replacement.

Those who want to speak at the hearing must register in advance by emailing the school board clerk by noon the day of the meeting.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is also discussing the budget this week.

Superintendent Don Phipps will present his recommendation, which was developed over the course of multiple workshops and a forum with local educators.

Priorities include restoring more than 80 positions in the exceptional children department and allocating $1 million for bilingual support.