Man charged in death of Forsyth County deputy posts bond

A Winston-Salem man charged in connection with the death of a Forsyth County sheriff has been released from custody.

Court records show 19-year-old Bryan Castillo recently posted a $5,000 bond. His charges include second-degree murder, misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving.

Castillo was arrested after allegedly driving 100 miles per hour when he crashed head-on into the vehicle of Deputy Kaleb Mitchell in March. Mitchell later died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

According to court records, Castillo’s release comes after a lab report showed he had no alcohol in his blood on the day of the incident.

Castillo is scheduled to appear in court next on May 7.