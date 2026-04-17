SC governor calls for investigation of Rock Hill charter school

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is calling for an investigation into a charter school following weeks of turmoil and a leadership collapse that left families uncertain about the school’s future.

McMaster formally asked the state inspector general this week to investigate Ascent Classical Academy at Fort Mill, which operates out of a location in Rock Hill, in response to requests from members of the South Carolina House .

All but one of the school’s board members abruptly resigned earlier this month, and the school’s management company terminated its agreement with the school amid a financial dispute.

In an online message earlier this month, the school’s management company, Ascent Classical Academies, said in March, it notified the board that it would withdraw “previously deferred management fees” that were in the school’s account that had been earned by ACA but “intentionally left in place to support the school’s cash flow.”

ACA alleged a board member subsequently withdrew the entirety of the school’s operating fund without authorization, which left ACA unable to continue operating the school. Shortly after, all but one board member resigned.

The school’s sponsor, the Charter Institute at Erskine, has since told media outlets that it viewed ACA’s withdrawals of those management fees as unauthorized, and that the board member withdrew the funds to prevent further unauthorized withdrawals.

The Charter Institute at Erskine has stepped in to take over management of the school. On Wednesday, the Institute announced it would hold off on revoking the charter for now and said a new board was in place at the school.

Prior to the Charter Institute at Erskine stepping in, the leadership collapse had left families in limbo over spring break, with questions about whether the school would be able to resume operations this school year.

In October, families held a walkout at the school to protest firings and teacher turnover.