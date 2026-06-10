More than a third of Mecklenburg County households struggle to afford basic needs, report finds

A new report released Wednesday found that more than a third of Mecklenburg County households struggle to afford necessities.

The report comes from United Way of Northern New Jersey's national project, United for ALICE , which is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These households earn above the federal poverty level but still cannot afford essentials such as housing, child care, food, transportation and health care.

According to the report, 27% of households in Mecklenburg County fall into the ALICE category. Another 11% of Mecklenburg households live below the poverty line. In total, 38% of Mecklenburg County households are below the ALICE threshold.

The report estimates that a Mecklenburg County family of four with two children in child care would need $105,540 annually to cover basic expenses, and a single adult in Mecklenburg County would need $43,704 annually.

United for ALICE / Courtesy

Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Charlotte, said many ALICE households include workers in jobs that are essential to the local economy.

"If we want to have healthy communities, healthy neighborhoods, a healthy labor force — by definition, we have to support all parts of that labor force, including positions that are the bread and butter of our economy, and many of those are ALICE positions," Firmin Sellers said.

United for ALICE also calculated a separate "stability budget," which factors in savings and other long-term financial needs. For the same family of four, that figure is $165,396 a year, and for a single adult it is $69,564.

Certain groups were more likely to face financial hardship. The report found that 65% of single mothers with children and 58% of single fathers with children lived below the ALICE threshold. Younger households also faced significant challenges, with 70% of householders under age 25 falling below the threshold.

Statewide, 41% of North Carolina households fell below the ALICE threshold in 2024, including 28% classified as ALICE and 13% living in poverty.

United for ALICE / Courtesy

Certain groups were more likely to face financial hardship. The report found that 65% of single mothers with children and 58% of single fathers with children lived below the ALICE threshold. Younger households also faced significant challenges, with 70% of householders under age 25 falling below the threshold.

Statewide, 41% of North Carolina households fell below the ALICE threshold in 2024, including 28% classified as ALICE and 13% living in poverty.