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Immigration conference spotlights Charlotte response after Border Patrol operation

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 17, 2026 at 2:51 PM EDT
Panelists speak on the impacts of "Operation Charlotte's Web."
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Panelists speak on the impacts of "Operation Charlotte's Web."

The UNC Charlotte Center for Migration and Diaspora Studies hosted a two-day conference in uptown focused on migration and the local impacts of federal immigration enforcement.

The event brought together professors, students and community partners to explore how immigration is shaping communities across the region.

One panel Friday focused on the community’s response to Border Patrol’s enforcement operation last November, known as “Operation Charlotte’s Web.” Panelists discussed how the operation affected immigrant families and how local nonprofits stepped in to provide support.

Latin American Coalition Family Wellness Center Manager Alba Sanchez spoke about the importance of community voices being included in these conversations.

“It’s extremely important because being present allows us to have an opportunity to share about our community needs,” Sanchez said. “This is something that should concern every person that is living in Charlotte and in Mecklenburg County.”

Other panelists included CharlotteEAST's Greg Asciutto, Carolina Migrant Network's Mary Jose Espinosa and Wendy Mateo-Pascual.

Panelists highlighted ongoing needs, including expanded mental health support for immigrants and efforts to rebuild trust between immigrant communities and local government.

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Race & Equity ImmigrationImmigration and Customs EnforcementLatino communityUNC-Charlotte
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger