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East Carolina University dropping dozens of programs in effort to slash $25 million from its budget

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:24 AM EDT
ECU News Services

Major changes are coming to East Carolina University as the school moves to slash $25 million from its budget.

In a sweeping reorganization, ECU is discontinuing 44 academic programs, including degrees in economics, sociology, and several engineering specialties. University officials say the cuts target the bottom ten percent of programs with the lowest enrollment and graduation rates.

But it’s not just the classrooms seeing a shift. ECU plans to merge the College of Health and Human Performance with Allied Health Sciences by July 1st, while also consolidating campus library services.

Chancellor Philip Rogers says these 'difficult but necessary' moves are a response to a shrinking population of college-aged students and volatile state funding.

The university assures current students in the affected programs that 'teach-out' plans are in place so they can finish their degrees. For new students, however, those doors are now closed.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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