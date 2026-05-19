South Carolina redistricting debate intensifies amid election deadlines

A battle over congressional redistricting in South Carolina is intensifying as lawmakers continue debating a proposed map while election officials warn the state is running out of time to make changes.

WIS-TV reports Democrats spent a second day pushing amendments in the South Carolina House in an effort to alter or stop the redistricting process. More than 500 amendments were filed, but none passed.

Late in the day, the House pushed forward a resolution that limited lawmakers to introducing no more than one amendment to the proposed map.

The South Carolina Elections Commission says about 11,000 absentee ballots have already been sent out, with more than 1,700 returned.

Candidates must file for office by June 5 for the state to hold congressional primaries on Aug. 18, if lawmakers ultimately approve new district maps.

A vote is expected later this week as the state approaches key election deadlines, with early voting set to begin May 26.