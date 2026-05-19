Hurricanes set to face Canadiens in Eastern Conference finals

The Carolina Hurricanes now know their opponent in the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals.

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Buffalo Sabres in overtime Monday night to win their series four games to three.

The Hurricanes have not played since May 9, when they eliminated the Philadelphia Flyers. They will host the Canadiens on Thursday, May 21, in Raleigh to open the best-of-seven series.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, also in Raleigh.