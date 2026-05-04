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Tiny Desk Radio: Indigo Sparke, Blue Man Group, Indigo Girls

NPR
Published May 4, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT

Hosts Anamaria Sayre and Bobby Carter paint three very different shades of blue, featuring the moody indie-rock of Indigo Sparke, musical miming by Blue Man Group and the heartwarming harmonies of Indigo Girls.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Indigo Sparke: Tiny Desk Concert

Blue Man Group: Tiny Desk Concert

Indigo Girls: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Walter Ray Watson, Noah Caldwell, Dhanika Pineda and Alina Edwards. Lars Gotrich is series editor. Neil Tevault is our technical Director. Kaelin Ellis composed our theme. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer, and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

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