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Tiny Desk Radio: Omar Sosa, Rodrigo y Gabriela, H.E.R.

NPR
Published May 4, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT
H.E.R. performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Nov. 8, 2018.
Cameron Pollack
/
NPR
H.E.R. performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Nov. 8, 2018.

Host Bobby Carter sits down with Morning Edition host Michel Martin to get some of her favorite Tiny Desk concerts, including Cuban pianist Omar Sosa, guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, and R&B sensation H.E.R.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Omar Sosa & Paolo Fresu: Tiny Desk Concert

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

H.E.R.: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Walter Ray Watson, Noah Caldwell, Dhanika Pineda and Alina Edwards. Lars Gotrich is series editor. Neil Tevault is our technical Director. Kaelin Ellis composed our theme. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer, and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

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