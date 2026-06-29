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Triple-digit heat expected to settle over the Piedmont this week

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published June 29, 2026 at 3:53 PM EDT
The sun shines on a child on a swing
Jeff Roberson
/
AP

Parts of the Piedmont could see some of the hottest temperatures on record this week, as forecasters warn of a prolonged and potentially dangerous heat wave.

Officials say highs could top 100 degrees starting Wednesday and may reach 105 on July 4 — an all-time record for the Greensboro area. Temperatures could stay in the 90s well into the overnight hours.

“This level of heat, the fact that it's not going to cool off much at night, and the fact that you've got humidity on top of it, and it's lasting for several days in a row, that is a recipe for a potential health disaster,” said Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

She says residents should hydrated, check in on vulnerable neighbors, and take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces.

“Anybody working outdoors during the hottest time of the day, it's going to be a problem, because the body just cannot handle that kind of heat,” Hartfield said. “So basically, limit time in direct sun between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.”

Forecasters say significant relief isn't expected until sometime next week.
Energy & Environment
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle