Triple-digit heat expected to settle over the Piedmont this week

Parts of the Piedmont could see some of the hottest temperatures on record this week, as forecasters warn of a prolonged and potentially dangerous heat wave.

Officials say highs could top 100 degrees starting Wednesday and may reach 105 on July 4 — an all-time record for the Greensboro area. Temperatures could stay in the 90s well into the overnight hours.

“This level of heat, the fact that it's not going to cool off much at night, and the fact that you've got humidity on top of it, and it's lasting for several days in a row, that is a recipe for a potential health disaster,” said Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

She says residents should hydrated, check in on vulnerable neighbors, and take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces.

“Anybody working outdoors during the hottest time of the day, it's going to be a problem, because the body just cannot handle that kind of heat,” Hartfield said. “So basically, limit time in direct sun between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.”

Forecasters say significant relief isn't expected until sometime next week.