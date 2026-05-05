GTCC partnership to offers free produce and more to community members

Guilford Technical Community College will distribute free fresh produce to students and community members in High Point on Wednesday morning.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Triad-based nonprofit Out of the Garden Project, GTCC and Titan Link, which supports students, staff and faculty with food insecurity and other needs.

In addition to providing produce and meat, the Fresh Mobile Market food truck will distribute non-perishable items, bread, and snacks on the High Point campus. Last year, organizers served more than 1,000 families with over 56,000 pounds of food.

The partnership is funded by a $7,500 investment from the College Foundation and Titan Link. May marks the last of nine monthly distributions that began in September. GTCC officials say after a summer pause, the College anticipates partnering with Out of the Garden again next year.

The next distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday on GTCC’s High Point campus.

