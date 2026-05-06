© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amazon Supply Chain Service and what it may mean for Triad-based shipping

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 6, 2026 at 11:35 PM EDT
Attendees listen to information about Amazon supply chain at a What's Next with AWS event Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in San Francisco.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
Amazon Supply Chain Services is now available to businesses for their moving, storage and delivery needs.

Amazon Supply Chain Services is now available to any business for help moving, storing and delivering items. Shipping companies in the Triad will likely be impacted.

Wake Forest University Associate Teaching Professor of Economics Todd McFall says the $2.9 trillion company is poised to approach major industries in the Triad that already have contracts with carriers like FedEx, but he adds that supply chain needs can be very particular.

"Those long-standing relationships have evolved so that both of the parties understand what's at stake when something is being stored, or something is being delivered," he says. "These businesses have really specific ways in which they want things done, and Amazon would have to learn that. So, it’s going to be difficult for Amazon."

Ultimately, McFall says the company will take some of that local business from competitors. He adds that he expects Amazon to eventually join UPS and FedEx as a major Piedmont Triad International Airport client.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford