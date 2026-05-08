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NC A&T wins USDA grant to help farmers grow quinoa in North Carolina

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:58 AM EDT
Harmandeep Sharma poses with quinoa
Courtesy N.C. A&T State University
Harmandeep Sharma, a research assistant professor in crop science and digital agriculture, is the co-principal investigator on a new project to study quinoa.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has secured a federal grant to help local farmers tap into the market for a trendy so-called superfood: quinoa.

The nutrient-rich ancient grain has surged in popularity in recent years. But despite advantages like drought resistance, it’s not widely grown in the U.S. Harmandeep Sharma, an assistant professor in crop science at NC A&T, is looking to change that.

“We think for North Carolina farmers, quinoa represents both a market opportunity as well as a chance to diversify crops using our data-driven, locally tested research," she says.

Sharma won a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop practical guidance for farmers interested in growing the grain. Her research team at the university farm plans to experiment with different fertilizer and growth strategies.

“Our focus is really to blend hands-on field research with modern technology," says Sharma. "We will be using drone-mounted cameras and ground sensors to monitor crops throughout the season in real time so we can give a better prescription to farmers."

The project is a partnership between NCA&T and Lincoln University of Missouri.
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April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle