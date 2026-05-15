UNCG launching bioindustrial manufacturing program next year

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is launching a bioindustrial manufacturing workforce training and research program next January.

It’s called NC BioMISSION. The program is designed to prepare students to enter the growing field of biotechnology, which centers on converting organic materials into things like textiles, bioplastics and fuels.

Officials estimate the industry will support a million jobs in the country by the end of this decade, though qualified workers are currently in short supply.

UNCG is working with industry leaders to develop the courses for the new certificate program, so students gain the skills employers are looking for.

“Rather than people at the university saying, ‘these are the skills people need,’ it will be the industry telling the university the skills they require in order to hire these individuals,” said UNCG Vice Chancellor for Research and Engagement Dr. Sherine Obare, in a release about the initiative.

The program will be a blend of online and in-person learning, open to all majors as well as adult learners and veterans.

The school received $2 million to launch the program from BioMADE, a manufacturing institute sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense. It’s one of six educational and workforce development projects the institute has funded this year.