DoJ claims Camp Lejeune victims seek billions in windfall by blocking benefit offsets as Capitol rally begins

The federal government has launched a fierce legal salvo against Camp Lejeune toxic water plaintiffs, accusing them of trying to rewrite the 2022 federal law that granted them the right to sue to secure a multi-billion-dollar "windfall" at the taxpayers' expense.

In a brief filed this week in a North Carolina federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice argued that plaintiffs are trying to bypass statutory mechanisms designed to prevent "double-dipping" on disability benefits and court awards.

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.

Read more: Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series

The legal friction centers on how future benefits are calculated under the historic Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022. The landmark law allowed veterans, their families, and civil servants exposed to contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 to sue the government for damages.

However, the law explicitly dictates that any final court damages must be offset by the value of ongoing and future VA disability benefits and healthcare provided for those same toxic-water illnesses.

Read more: Critical fix for Camp Lejeune toxic water victims remains stuck in a legislative stalemate

Plaintiffs scheduled for the first wave of trials asked the court to rule that future disability and healthcare benefits are too "speculative" to calculate. They argue these projected numbers should not be used to reduce their immediate cash awards.

The government countered that labeling these guaranteed benefits as speculative is a deliberate attempt to rewrite the statute. "Plaintiffs seek a multibillion-dollar windfall," the DoJ wrote in its filing. The government warned that if the court adopts the plaintiffs' logic, it would force taxpayers to pay twice for the same underlying health injuries. This could balloon liabilities exponentially across the hundreds of thousands of pending claims.

The DOJ also noted that eliminating these offsets would heavily pad the final damages, a portion of which goes directly toward attorney fees.

The dispute comes amid growing frustration over the pace of compensation. While the government has paid out more than $665 million in settlements so far, veterans' advocates and lawmakers have criticized the process as slow and bureaucratic.

U.S. Veterans Administration

Read more: Hundreds harmed by toxic water at Camp Lejeune will gather at U.S. Capitol to protest severe delays in resolving claims

The courtroom showdown coincides with a major grassroots pushback, as hundreds of military veterans and family members harmed by the toxic water prepare to gather on the U.S. Capitol lawn for a two-day demonstration in support of a legislative fix to the 2022 legislation, a bill entitled the Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act.

The protest, organized to pressure lawmakers to bypass a massive government bottleneck stalling more than 400,000 cases, highlights the immense stakes of the ongoing legal delay. Lead advocates Jerry Ensminger and Mike Partain emphasize that fewer than 1% of total claims have been settled over the past four years. With hundreds of thousands of claims still pending, advocates warn that elderly and terminally ill victims are dying before seeing a dime.

The outcome of this offset dispute will set a financial precedent for the trials ahead.