Lizzo's new album reclaims sexist insult in the name of empowerment

Editor’s note: The name of Lizzo’s upcoming album title contains a profanity, which is written as it appears on her album below. The embedded video of her single also contains swear words.

____

Grammy-winning musician Lizzo‘s new album “BITCH” drops on Friday. She cites fellow musicians Missy Elliot and Meredith Brooks as influences on the new album.

She joins host Robin Young to talk about her music and about reclaiming and owning the word.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR