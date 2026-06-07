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Greensboro opening weekend cooling center this summer

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 7, 2026 at 8:55 PM EDT
A photo of the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro
WFDD File photo
The Interactive Resource Center will begin operating as a cooling center on weekends this summer.

The city of Greensboro will be operating a weekend cooling center this summer.

The center will open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday starting June 6 through the end of August.

It will be located at the Interactive Resource Center on East Washington Street. The IRC also operates as a cooling center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Others include Tiny House Community Development HOPE Center, which is open weekdays until noon. And Glenwood Together, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

When temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher during the day and won’t fall below 70 in the evening, the IRC will also operate overnight.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz