Charlotte City Council approves budget in 9-2 vote

The Charlotte City Council on Monday voted 9-2 to approve a more than $1 billion general fund budget for the upcoming year. It includes a nearly 7 percent property tax increase.

The property tax increase will pay for 10 percent raises for police and firefighters.

Other city employees are getting 4% raises and the minimum pay for all city employees will rise to $25 an hour.

City Council members are getting raises of more than 6% and the mayor will get a 10% pay bump, bringing the total compensation for that position to more than $80,000.

The budget also calls for the city’s largest affordable housing bond ever at $125 million. $25 million of that will go to anti-displacement efforts.

Water and solid waste fees are also going up.