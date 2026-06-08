© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council approves budget in 9-2 vote

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:23 PM EDT

The Charlotte City Council on Monday voted 9-2 to approve a more than $1 billion general fund budget for the upcoming year. It includes a nearly 7 percent property tax increase.

The property tax increase will pay for 10 percent raises for police and firefighters.

Other city employees are getting 4% raises and the minimum pay for all city employees will rise to $25 an hour.

City Council members are getting raises of more than 6% and the mayor will get a 10% pay bump, bringing the total compensation for that position to more than $80,000.

The budget also calls for the city’s largest affordable housing bond ever at $125 million. $25 million of that will go to anti-displacement efforts.

Water and solid waste fees are also going up.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison