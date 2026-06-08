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N.C. A&T to launch bioengineering doctoral program

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 8, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
Yeoheung Yun, Ph.D., professor and graduate program coordinator for bioengineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, works in a lab
Courtesy N.C. A&T
Yeoheung Yun, Ph.D., professor and graduate program coordinator for bioengineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, leads the National Institutes of Health-funded Center for Neurovascular Engineering Research and adVanced Education, or NERVE Center.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is launching a Ph.D. in bioengineering.

The new doctoral program builds on N.C. A&T’s undergraduate and master’s bioengineering offerings, which were established about 15 years ago.

A&T was the first historically Black college or university to offer standalone programs like those. The same is true now for the bioengineering Ph.D.

According to a press release, it will offer two concentrations: one in neurotechnology and neural engineering, and another in molecular, cellular and systems engineering.

Officials say the launch of the Ph.D. will help the university produce highly skilled researchers in the fields of biotechnology and medicine.

It’s also a step on the university’s path to earning a Research 1 Carnegie Classification — meaning on average in a year, the school spends more than $50 million on research and awards at least 70 research doctorates.

A&T is expected to become the first public HBCU to receive that top designation in 2028.
Education
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz