NC announces $10 million grant for rural EMS services

State officials have announced $10 million in funding for the state’s EMS workforce.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will allocate the funding to 39 local EMS agencies through the NC Rural Health Transformation Program.

The goal is to strengthen access to mental health services and substance use disorder treatment in rural communities.

According to a news release, in 2021, rural North Carolinians experienced higher rates of fatal drug overdoses and overdose-related emergency visits compared to urban residents.

The newly released funds will enable EMS crews to provide medication for opioid use disorder, support rapid follow-up care and connect residents to treatment and recovery services.

EMS agencies benefiting from the grant include those in Alamance, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

