Forsyth Tech named a finalist for the $1M Aspen Prize

Forsyth Technical Community College is one of ten finalists for the 2027 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

Nearly 1,000 colleges applied nationwide.

The prize, which includes $1 million in award funding, honors schools that help students earn the credentials needed to move on to bachelor’s degree programs and successful careers.

According to a news release, a six-year initiative known as Vision 2025 helped boost the school’s graduation rate from 12% to 45%. The college says gains were even greater among minority students.

The Aspen Prize winner will be announced in April 2027.