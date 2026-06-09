Forsyth Tech named a finalist for the $1M Aspen Prize
Forsyth Technical Community College is one of ten finalists for the 2027 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
Nearly 1,000 colleges applied nationwide.
The prize, which includes $1 million in award funding, honors schools that help students earn the credentials needed to move on to bachelor’s degree programs and successful careers.
According to a news release, a six-year initiative known as Vision 2025 helped boost the school’s graduation rate from 12% to 45%. The college says gains were even greater among minority students.
The Aspen Prize winner will be announced in April 2027.