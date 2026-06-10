NC Superintendent Mo Green launches parent advisory council

North Carolina Superintendent Mo Green is launching a Parent Advisory Council to engage families in education decisions.

The council will be made up of around 16 to 24 members from all regions of the state.

Green says the goal is to build a strong group of leaders who understand the state school system and can provide meaningful input.

Members will learn about school governance and funding, accountability measures and more.

Starting in November, the council will meet quarterly online to discuss various education initiatives and offer feedback. Each member is expected to serve for two years.

Applications are open to parents and caregivers across the state online. The deadline to apply is September 15.