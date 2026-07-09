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NEWS BRIEFS

Water service in Anson County begins to return after water main break

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 9, 2026 at 6:15 PM EDT

Water service is slowly being restored across Anson County after a major water main break on Tuesday left hundreds of homes and businesses without water. County offices reopened today, but officials say customers should continue boiling water for drinking, cooking and brushing their teeth until the advisory is lifted. Storage tanks are still refilling, so water service is returning at different times across the county.

Residents with questions are asked to contact the Anson County Water Department rather than call 911.
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News from the Carolinas Anson County
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal