Water service in Anson County begins to return after water main break

Water service is slowly being restored across Anson County after a major water main break on Tuesday left hundreds of homes and businesses without water. County offices reopened today, but officials say customers should continue boiling water for drinking, cooking and brushing their teeth until the advisory is lifted. Storage tanks are still refilling, so water service is returning at different times across the county.

Residents with questions are asked to contact the Anson County Water Department rather than call 911.

