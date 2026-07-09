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NEWS BRIEFS

Davidson & Mecklenburg County Health confirm report of rabid fox

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 9, 2026 at 6:08 PM EDT

Officials in Davidson and Mecklenburg County Public Health say they’ve confirmed that a fox found near Mayes Road off Sam Furr Road has tested positive for rabies. There were two confirmed human exposers and one pet exposure. The pet was up to date on its vaccinations. Officials say people should never approach, touch or feed a wild animal even if it seems friendly or appears to need medical attention.

They urge residents to make sure pets are up to date on vaccinations and to avoid leaving unvaccinated puppies and kittens outdoors unsupervised.
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News from the Carolinas Mecklenburg County public healthDavidson
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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