Davidson & Mecklenburg County Health confirm report of rabid fox

Officials in Davidson and Mecklenburg County Public Health say they’ve confirmed that a fox found near Mayes Road off Sam Furr Road has tested positive for rabies. There were two confirmed human exposers and one pet exposure. The pet was up to date on its vaccinations. Officials say people should never approach, touch or feed a wild animal even if it seems friendly or appears to need medical attention.

They urge residents to make sure pets are up to date on vaccinations and to avoid leaving unvaccinated puppies and kittens outdoors unsupervised.