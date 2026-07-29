JCSU begins demolition of historic residence hall

Johnson C. Smith University began tearing down Liston Residence Hall on Wednesday. The hall stood for nearly 65 years.

The university’s president, Valerie Kinloch, said the demolition illustrates the school’s commitment to supporting the next generation of JCSU students.

After considering renovation, she said the university decided a complete demolition and rebuild would be more cost-effective.

"The decision was made that it's probably best to invest in creating something that is more environmentally friendly [and] sustainable in the long term."

Liston Hall was built in 1962 and named after former university president Dr. Hardy Liston.

The building at times housed over 140 students, but has not been used as housing since before COVID-19.

Kinloch said the university is still deciding what will be built in its place, but ideally, the new building would serve as a living and learning space.