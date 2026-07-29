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Special Olympics athletes take the field in Matthews ahead of the MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published July 29, 2026 at 8:50 PM EDT
Fans gathered at a sports complex in Matthews today to watch the Special Olympics Unified Sports MLS All-Star Game. It included dozens of children with and without special needs who played soccer together.
Elvis Menayese
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WFAE
Fans gathered at a sports complex in Matthews today to watch the Special Olympics Unified Sports MLS All-Star Game. It included dozens of children with and without special needs who played soccer together.

Children with intellectual disabilities got a chance to play soccer in front of hundreds of spectators gathered in Matthews on Wednesday. Ahead of the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, the Special Olympics Unified Sports MLS All-Star Game provided an inclusive platform for athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to compete together.

Among the participants was Jack Sullivan, 20, who said his love of soccer came from watching his family play. "My siblings play soccer, and I just like playing,," Sullivan said. "I'm an outdoors man. I like being outside."

The game marked the 11th annual Special Olympics Unified Sports MLS All-Star Game.

"It’s really about the teamwork," said Jan Mirman, senior vice president of community engagement for Major League Soccer. "It’s about the inclusion, and it’s really about highlighting the ability of these players."

The game took place as Charlotte prepares to host the professional MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium for the first time tonight at 8 p.m.. The MLS All-Stars will face Mexico’s LIGA MX All-Stars.

A Real Madrid fan holds his hand across his chest during the national anthem before the game begins.
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Sharma Egner, of South Carolina, attended the Special Olympics game with her grandchildren and said the event underscored the importance of giving everyone the opportunity to be involved in sports.

"Everybody's created equal, and they need to play equally together," Egner said. "They need to get out and play.”
Tags
Race & Equity SportsSoccer
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese