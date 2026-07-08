Charlotte prepares to host MLS All-Star Game, reflecting city's growing soccer profile

Charlotte will host its first Major League Soccer All-Star Game after the World Cup this month, a milestone that supporters say reflects the city’s growing reputation as a soccer destination.

Charlotte's first MLS All-Star game will be played at Bank of America Stadium.

“This is an honor for Charlotte,” said Tony Meola, a former U.S national team goalkeeper, who was part of the World Cup squad and is now an MLS All-Star player. "It’s a well-deserved honor, because they’ve done a great job. And this is really a short period of time that they’ve done all of this in.”

Race & Equity How the Scottish team has made Charlotte their home during the World Cup To prepare for their first World Cup since 1998, Scotland has turned to Charlotte FC facilities. The local teams' facilities have been decorated with the Scotland badge and colors. Charlotte FC officials hope Scotland’s arrival — the boys in blue — will help attract more fans across the state to the local club and grow soccer in the city. Listen • 6:49

Since their inaugural season in 2022, Charlotte FC has hosted Scotland at their training facility for this year's World Cup and hosted giant European clubs such as Chelsea and Real Madrid. North Carolina has become a hotbed for soccer with other national teams, including Germany and Norway, who chose Greensboro and Winston-Salem as locations for their training facilities for this year's World Cup.

Charlotte becoming a destination for soccer is something that the MLS Commissioner Don Garber also highlighted in a statement shared last year.

"Charlotte has turned into a big-time soccer city, and we are pleased to bring the 2026 MLS All-Star Game to the Queen City.

"The city and region keep showing up for the sport — from packed Charlotte FC crowds to global events like the FIFA Club World Cup and Copa América the past two summers. We’re excited to bring another marquee soccer event to Charlotte."

Sports Real Madrid and Chelsea FC draw fans from across the country to Charlotte Charlotte has hosted several friendly matches between European soccer clubs over the last decade. This week, two of Europe’s best clubs, Real Madrid and Chelsea FC, took to the pitch. It was a chance for fans to see their teams play up close. Listen • 4:38

Charlotte FC’s Pep Biel has been selected for the All-Star game, alongside teammates Ashley Westwood and U.S National Team player Tim Ream. Biel says he hopes fans appreciate the upcoming match.

“Enjoy, the players who will come, the show, the skills — this is for the fans,” Biel said.

The MLS All-Stars will face Mexico’s LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29.