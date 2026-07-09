Charlotte Hornets begin Summer League in Las Vegas

The Charlotte Hornets open their-four-game NBA Summer League schedule tonight in Las Vegas. It’s an opportunity to get new players into the team’s system and see how they mesh with some of the team’s veterans. Top draft pick Hannes Steinbach is eager to get into a game after practicing with the team this week.

"I think just kind of feel an NBA setting for the first time, playing against the NBA competition, kind of in a way and just like learn the ways we play and just like get used to my teammates and stuff," Steinbach said.

The Hornets won the Summer League championship last year ahead of posting a 25-win regular season improvement over the previous year.

Tip off against the Orlando Magic tonight is at 7:30

