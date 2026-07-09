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Charlotte Hornets begin Summer League in Las Vegas

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 9, 2026 at 6:10 PM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets open their-four-game NBA Summer League schedule tonight in Las Vegas. It’s an opportunity to get new players into the team’s system and see how they mesh with some of the team’s veterans. Top draft pick Hannes Steinbach is eager to get into a game after practicing with the team this week.

"I think just kind of feel an NBA setting for the first time, playing against the NBA competition, kind of in a way and just like learn the ways we play and just like get used to my teammates and stuff," Steinbach said.

The Hornets won the Summer League championship last year ahead of posting a 25-win regular season improvement over the previous year.

Tip off against the Orlando Magic tonight is at 7:30
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte HornetsSports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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