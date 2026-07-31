Pineville Library branch set to reopen Monday

The Pineville library branch will reopen on Monday, more than three months after a speeding car crashed into the building. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library says most services, including public computers, programs and book holds, will resume, though some areas remain under construction.

The branch has been closed since April, when a car driven by a 22-year-old man slammed into the Pineville Town Hall building, killing the driver and leaving a large hole in the structure. Officials say the building has since been repaired and declared structurally safe.