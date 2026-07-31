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NEWS BRIEFS

Pineville Library branch set to reopen Monday

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 31, 2026 at 10:09 AM EDT
Pineville Library Reopens Monday, Aug. 3
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library
Pineville Library Reopens Monday, Aug. 3

The Pineville library branch will reopen on Monday, more than three months after a speeding car crashed into the building. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library says most services, including public computers, programs and book holds, will resume, though some areas remain under construction.

The branch has been closed since April, when a car driven by a 22-year-old man slammed into the Pineville Town Hall building, killing the driver and leaving a large hole in the structure. Officials say the building has since been repaired and declared structurally safe.
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News from the Carolinas Mecklenburg CountyCharlotte Mecklenburg Library
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal